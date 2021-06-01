COVID-19: Nova Scotia resuming use of AstraZenca for second doses

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is resuming the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — for second doses only — effective immediately.

On Tuesday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization updated its guidance on the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines.

The province has 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca set to expire at the end of the month, and if this supply is used and there is more demand, the province is prepared to request more from the federal government.

Anyone who received a first dose of AstraZeneca will receive a notice by email to reschedule their second dose appointments. Those notices will be issued starting this week.

In general, Nova Scotians will have more options when it comes to their second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says anyone who received AstraZeneca as a first dose, can choose AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna as their second dose.

Meanwhile, those who received an mRNA vaccine — Pfizer or Moderna — as their first dose can choose either as their second dose.

About 58,000 Nova Scotians received a first dose of AstraZeneca, before the province paused its use on May 12 due to an “observed increase” in a rare blood clotting condition linked to the vaccine.

5:32 Study shows COVID-19 vaccine mixing produces ‘robust immune response’: Dr. Tam Study shows COVID-19 vaccine mixing produces ‘robust immune response’: Dr. Tam