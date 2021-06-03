Menu

Traffic

Victoria Road in Prince Edward County voted Ontario’s worst road in 2021

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 9:46 am
The votes are in and the CAA Worst Road for 2021 is Victoria Road in Prince Edward County. View image in full screen
The votes are in and the CAA Worst Road for 2021 is Victoria Road in Prince Edward County. CAA South Central Ontario

A long stretch of Victoria Road in Prince Edward County has been voted the CAA’s worst road for 2021.

The CAA’s Worst Roads campaign released the results of its voting on Wednesday morning, with Victoria Road earning the dubious distinction as it makes its debut in the top 10.

The campaign aims to help make Ontario make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.

“Voters cited potholes and crumbling pavement as the main concerns for the Prince Edward County road,” the CAA stated.

Read more: Quebec has Canada’s worst roads, according to CAA report

According to the CAA, 117 municipalities had roads in their communities nominated. Drivers accounted for a majority of the votes being cast, with cyclists and pedestrians accounting for about 25 per cent of the votes.

“The quality of our roadways affect everyone,” stated Tina Wong, government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario. “Our roads are the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. They should be maintained now more than ever.”

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2021 (verified by the Ontario Road Builders’ Association):

  1. Victoria Road, Prince Edward County
  2. Carling Avenue, Ottawa
  3. Barton Street East, Hamilton
  4. County Road 49, Prince Edward County
  5. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto
  6. Hunt Club Road, Ottawa
  7. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
  8. Innes Road, Ottawa
  9. Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins
  10. Queen Street, Kingston

Worst roads by region:

  1. Central — Bell Farm Road, Barrie
  2. Eastern — Victoria Road, Prince Edward County
  3. Halton-Peel-York-Durham — Speers Roads, Oakville
  4. Niagara — Whirlpool Road, Niagara Falls
  5. North — Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins
  6. South West — Plank Road, Sarnia
  7. Western — York Road, Guelph

No worst roads list was released for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

