Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 6 2021 6:22pm
01:57

Brand new Highway 427 extension in Vaughan sits unused

Completed in September, the extension was meant to ease congestion on arterial roads in Vaughan but it is still off limits due to a legal battle. Mark Carcasole reports.

