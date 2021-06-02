Large fences being installed at park near Scarborough Bluffs amid safety fears, continued rescues

Send this page to someone via email

For Toronto’s emergency crews, responding to calls for residents stranded at and near the steep-edged Scarborough Bluffs has been an ongoing issue for years, but now the City of Toronto is moving to try to address the issue by adding more than 500 metres of six-foot-tall fencing.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Scarborough Southwest Coun. Gary Crawford said residents have been flocking to parks at the top of the Bluffs and have gone close to edge even though there is signage warning people to stay back and use caution.

“Despite enforcement and the issuance of hundreds of tickets, the dangerous behaviour continues, resulting in emergency services personnel having to take action and conduct rescue operations,” the post said.

“As well as being an extremely concerning safety issue, these repeated operations are expensive and put a strain on already stretched staff resources.”

Crawford said two large sections of Scarborough Heights Park, located off of Fishleigh Drive and south of Kingston and Danforth roads, will see the new fencing installed.

Crews began their work on Monday and it’s anticipated it will be finished by the end of Friday.

The latest initiative also follows landslides along the Bluffs in recent years, which can also cause openings to develop under the edges. Officials repeatedly warned of uncertain stability.