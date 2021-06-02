Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Large fences being installed at park near Scarborough Bluffs amid safety fears, continued rescues

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 10:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Beachgoers capture moment part of Scarborough Bluffs shed rocks, sand' Beachgoers capture moment part of Scarborough Bluffs shed rocks, sand
WATCH ABOVE: Dramatic video shows a cloud of dust below Scarborough Bluffs. Authorities said it shows the aftermath of sand collapsing from the cliff. As Katherine Ward reports, officials are warning people not to climb to the top of the bluffs – Aug 24, 2020

For Toronto’s emergency crews, responding to calls for residents stranded at and near the steep-edged Scarborough Bluffs has been an ongoing issue for years, but now the City of Toronto is moving to try to address the issue by adding more than 500 metres of six-foot-tall fencing.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Scarborough Southwest Coun. Gary Crawford said residents have been flocking to parks at the top of the Bluffs and have gone close to edge even though there is signage warning people to stay back and use caution.

“Despite enforcement and the issuance of hundreds of tickets, the dangerous behaviour continues, resulting in emergency services personnel having to take action and conduct rescue operations,” the post said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Part of Scarborough Bluffs near lookout point collapses onto beach

Story continues below advertisement

“As well as being an extremely concerning safety issue, these repeated operations are expensive and put a strain on already stretched staff resources.”

Crawford said two large sections of Scarborough Heights Park, located off of Fishleigh Drive and south of Kingston and Danforth roads, will see the new fencing installed.

Read more: Risk of ‘significant’ landslides, shoreline erosion at Scarborough Bluffs: TRCA

Crews began their work on Monday and it’s anticipated it will be finished by the end of Friday.

The latest initiative also follows landslides along the Bluffs in recent years, which can also cause openings to develop under the edges. Officials repeatedly warned of uncertain stability.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Scarborough tagCity of Toronto tagToronto Parks tagScarborough Bluffs tagGary Crawford tagBluffs tagScarborough parks tagThe Bluffs tagBluffs rescue tagBluffs rescues tagScarborough Heights Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers