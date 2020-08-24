Part of Scarborough Bluffs near lookout point collapses onto beach

Toronto police are reminding the public to avoid any areas of the Scarborough Bluffs with a cliff as a large chunk of rock crumbled onto the beach area on Sunday.
Police said people reported an “explosion-like sound” as rock fell from the lookout point of the Scarborough Bluffs at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Video posted on social media shows a large plume of dust as some people look at the cliff, while others can be seen running to shore from the lake and birds can be seen scurrying the opposite way.
Luckily, no one was injured.
Toronto fire said the falling rock could have been due to a boulder. Firefighters attended the scene but were not needed, fire officials said.
Police are recommending people avoid the area and never venture near any area that has a drop-off.
A warning sign is posted near where the rocks fell that says “Caution falling debris.”
