Man who reportedly fell from Scarborough Bluffs escarpment being rescued

Toronto police say a man has reportedly fallen down the Scarborough Bluffs escarpment on Wednesday morning and is being rescued by emergency crews.
Police say the call came in at around 6:30 a.m. reporting a man trapped on the Bluffs.
The Toronto Fire Service says he fell 25 feet from the escarpment, suffering a leg injury, and needed to be rescued.
Firefighters are currently on scene rappelling down to his location to assist, police say.
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments