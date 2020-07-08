Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man who reportedly fell from Scarborough Bluffs escarpment being rescued

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of emergency crews on scene at the Scarborough Bluffs.
A photo of emergency crews on scene at the Scarborough Bluffs. Miranda Anthistle / Global News

Toronto police say a man has reportedly fallen down the Scarborough Bluffs escarpment on Wednesday morning and is being rescued by emergency crews.

Police say the call came in at around 6:30 a.m. reporting a man trapped on the Bluffs.

The Toronto Fire Service says he fell 25 feet from the escarpment, suffering a leg injury, and needed to be rescued.

Firefighters are currently on scene rappelling down to his location to assist, police say.

More to come.

A photo of emergency crews on scene at the Scarborough Bluffs.
A photo of emergency crews on scene at the Scarborough Bluffs. Miranda Anthistle / Global News

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceRescueScarboroughToronto FireScarborough BluffsToronto Fire ServiceBluffsScarborough Bluffs escarpmentScarborough Bluffs rescue
Flyers
More weekly flyers