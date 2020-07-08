Man who reportedly fell from Scarborough Bluffs escarpment being rescued

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has reportedly fallen down the Scarborough Bluffs escarpment on Wednesday morning and is being rescued by emergency crews.

Police say the call came in at around 6:30 a.m. reporting a man trapped on the Bluffs.

The Toronto Fire Service says he fell 25 feet from the escarpment, suffering a leg injury, and needed to be rescued.

Firefighters are currently on scene rappelling down to his location to assist, police say.

More to come.

A photo of emergency crews on scene at the Scarborough Bluffs. Miranda Anthistle / Global News

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Scarborough Bluffs

*6:30 am*

– man trapped on bluffs

– reports man fallen down escarpment and hurt leg and back

– @Toronto_Fire o/s, rappelling down to his location to assist.

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– please adhere to the signage#GO1259867 pic.twitter.com/L5UQpAYkq2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2020

