Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Health

More than 120,000 Albertans book 2nd COVID-19 shot Tuesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 2, 2021 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier announces rollout for 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine' Alberta premier announces rollout for 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Premier Jason Kenney announces the rollout plan to get second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans by the end of the summer.

Albertans who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in March were eligible to book their second dose Tuesday and more than 120,000 people did.

Alberta Health didn’t have specific numbers for booking on Wednesday, but said “thousands more” appointments were booked by 2 p.m.

Read more: Alberta releases plan for booking 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccines

On Tuesday, Alberta announced its plan to roll out second doses across the province.

Anyone who received their first dose is eligible to book their second dose now. On June 14, people who received their first dose in April can book dose two and those who received their first dose in May can book their second starting June 28.

Click to play video: 'Albertans who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can make choice on 2nd dose' Albertans who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can make choice on 2nd dose
Albertans who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can make choice on 2nd dose

“If there are no unexpected delays to shipments, we expect most everyone awaiting their second dose should have it by the end of summer,” Kenney said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health said the ministry had not heard of any widespread concerns or issues in the booking systems.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Alberta but R value rises slightly

As of Tuesday, more than 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta. Those who haven’t received their first shot yet can still book an appointment online, through a participating pharmacy or by calling 811.

