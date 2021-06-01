Albertans to get COVID-19 vaccine rollout update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans can expect an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday, and according to a tweet from the premier, there could be news on when people can get their second shots.

In a tweet Monday evening, Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged Albertans’ concern over when they’d be able to book their second-dose appointments, and advised people to “please stay tuned for an important announcement tomorrow.”

A lot of Albertans are asking about getting their second dose of the COVID vaccine. Please stay tuned for an important announcement tomorrow. #OpenForSummer pic.twitter.com/Ww7TFZEnQw — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 1, 2021

Kenney, along with chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena HInshaw, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are set to provide a joint update on COVID-19 and vaccines at 3:30 p.m. The update will be live-streamed in this post.

Tuesday marks the first day of Stage 1 the province’s “Open for Summer” reopening plan, meaning patios are open again, people can gather in groups of 10 outside, and personal wellness services can reopen, among other restriction relaxations.

More than 2.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Monday, with 62.8 per cent of those eligible having received at least one shot.

Just over 10 per cent of those aged 12 or older had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

As of Monday, Alberta had 7,646 active cases of COVID-19, after 263 new infections were reported in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 439 people were in hospital with COVID-19, with 133 of them being treated in intensive care units.

