Crime

More charges laid against former babysitter in connection with child sexual assaults in York Region

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 4:37 pm
On May 13, a woman came forward to police and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by her adult male babysitter when she was between the ages of four and six. View image in full screen
On May 13, a woman came forward to police and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by her adult male babysitter when she was between the ages of four and six. York Regional Police

Warning: This story contains details that are disturbing.

Investigators have laid additional charges against a former babysitter from Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., in connection with historical sexual assaults against children in York Region that occurred over a period of 20 years.

On May 13, a woman came forward to police and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by her adult male babysitter when she was between the ages of four and six.

Read more: Former babysitter charged with sexual assault on children in York Region

Wayne Rose, 55, from Whitchurch-Stouffville, was subsequently arrested in Manitoba by the RCMP and brought back to Ontario on Monday.

Trending Stories

He now faces charges including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of inviting sexual touching and one count of exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

Story continues below advertisement

Police laid charges against Rose in an earlier investigation in 2018 in which several children between the ages of five and 14 were sexually assaulted over a 20-year period since 1988. Those charges are currently before the courts.

Read more: Online allegations of sexual, physical assaults at Toronto-area high schools prompt investigation

According to investigators, Rose also attended community events, where he dressed up as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. Police say he may have had access to children during those events.

Rose is in custody and will appear in court on June 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

