Crime

Online allegations of sexual, physical assaults at Toronto-area high schools prompt investigation

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 5:56 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An investigation is underway after several allegations of sexual and physical assaults at Toronto-area high schools began to circulate online, Toronto police say.

In a statement on Friday, officers said the allegations revolve around high school-aged boys sexually assaulting and/or physically assaulting high school-aged girls. Investigators said the allegations are being shared through online petitions and social media posts.

“To date, there have been approximately 12 reports which are being actively investigated,” the statement read.

A police spokesperson told Global News that “all of the occurrences involve victims who came forward to police.”

Read more: Former St. Michael’s College School principal defends school’s handling of sex assault on campus

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

