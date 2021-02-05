Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

St. Michael’s College School sex assault trial set to continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2021 6:04 am
Click to play video 'St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols' St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
WATCH ABOVE: St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols. Mark Carcasole reports – Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO — The trial for a teenage boy accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Toronto Catholic school continues today.

The incidents occurred at St. Michael’s College School in October and November 2018.

A former teammate of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto school is set to continue testifying in virtual court today.

Read more: ‘It makes you closer to your teammate’: Court hears about hazing at St. Michael’s College School

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents in which students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, court heard two former teammates say they saw the accused participate in a sexual assault against a student on Nov. 7, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assaultsex assaultSt. Michael's College SchoolToronto Schoolall boys private schoolToronto school sexual assaultToronto Catholic schoolall boys Toronto Catholic schoolschool sexual assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers