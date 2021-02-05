St. Michael’s College School sex assault trial set to continue

TORONTO — The trial for a teenage boy accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Toronto Catholic school continues today.
The incidents occurred at St. Michael’s College School in October and November 2018.
A former teammate of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto school is set to continue testifying in virtual court today.
The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents in which students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.
On Thursday, court heard two former teammates say they saw the accused participate in a sexual assault against a student on Nov. 7, 2018.
No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
