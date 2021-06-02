Princess Alexandra chosen as location for new Saskatoon school

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Board of Education has opted for the current site of Princess Alexandra School as the location for a new school.

The board had been considering Optimist Park as the location for the school to serve the King George, Pleasant Hill and Princess Alexandra communities.

That decision was met with opposition.

Opponents said the park is one of the oldest and most established parks in the city and is located in a part of the city where few parks exist.

On Tuesday, the board rescinded a motion passed on May 11 to further consider Optimist Park and approved the Princess Alexandra location.

“After looking carefully at Optimist Park and reviewing all the feedback we’ve received about both potential sites, our board agreed the Princess Alexandra site is the best location,” board chair Colleen MacPherson said in a statement.

“This site has been a home to students for almost 60 years, provides great potential for community partnerships and aligns with both our vision and the ambitious schedule for this project.”

She said the board is making a commitment to the community for generations with the new school.

“Trustees wanted to give appropriate time and consideration to the best possible location for our new school,” MacPherson said.

“In the end, we agreed the Princess Alexandra site provides an optimal location for a supportive learning facility that welcomes community partners to provide wrap-around services for our students and families.”

The board said it will work with all stakeholders, including students, families and elders, in the coming weeks and months as the design phase of the City Centre project moves forward.

The school division said it is also in discussions with potential partners to provide additional supports for students and families.

The new school is expected to cost $29 million with funding provided by the provincial government.

It has a targeted opening date of September 2024.

