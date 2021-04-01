Two sites selected for potential new Saskatoon school location

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon board of education has selected two locations as potential sites for a new school to serve the central Saskatoon school community.

Princess Alexandra School site and Optimist Park have been chosen out of seven possible sites to undergo more thorough site validation studies.

Read more: Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools

The studies will decide which will best serve the King George, Pleasant Hill and Princess Alexandra school communities.

Criteria for upcoming test fits will include possibilities for outdoor learning spaces, playgrounds, traffic and parking availability.

Story continues below advertisement

The board of education says it will provide an update on the test fit and additional information in mid-April, and adds that public engagement sessions will be part of the process as well.

1:44 Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools – Jan 8, 2021