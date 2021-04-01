Menu

Education

Two sites selected for potential new Saskatoon school location

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 9:32 pm
The Saskatoon board of education has selected two locations as potential sites for a new school to serve the central Saskatoon school community. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon board of education has selected two locations as potential sites for a new school to serve the central Saskatoon school community. File / Global News

The Saskatoon board of education has selected two locations as potential sites for a new school to serve the central Saskatoon school community.

Princess Alexandra School site and Optimist Park have been chosen out of seven possible sites to undergo more thorough site validation studies.

Read more: Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools

The studies will decide which will best serve the King George, Pleasant Hill and Princess Alexandra school communities.

Trending Stories

Criteria for upcoming test fits will include possibilities for outdoor learning spaces, playgrounds, traffic and parking availability.

Read more: Province announces $29M to build new school in core Saskatoon neighbourhood

Story continues below advertisement

The board of education says it will provide an update on the test fit and additional information in mid-April, and adds that public engagement sessions will be part of the process as well.

Click to play video: 'Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools' Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools
Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools – Jan 8, 2021
