Province announces $29M to build new school in core Saskatoon neighbourhood

Students at three Saskatoon schools will soon have a new building in a core city neighbourhood.

The province announced $29 million Tuesday for construction of a new school near Princess Alexandra Community School.

The new building would unite students from that school, along with King George and Pleasant Hill Community Schools.Saskatoon

Plans for the new building, along with its final location, are not finished, but Saskatoon Public Schools said the new school would likely be built near or on one of the existing schools’ properties.

The school division said it’s looking for feedback from the community on what they’d like to see.

“We all want a school that is modern but we also want a school that is warm and is welcoming, a school that will serve as a hub for the community and prepare children for the future,” said Premier Scott Moe at Tuesday’s announcement.

The new school will fit around 500 students between prekindergarden and grade 8, Moe said.

“It will not only provide a new, innovative space for students education and growth, but it’ll offer us the opportunity to include valued partners,” said school board chair Colleen MacPherson.

MacPherson said the school board plans to work with the city and the Saskatoon Tribal Council on ways to make the new space inclusive.

The new school is expected to open in fall 2024.