COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon daycare attached to elementary school

A case of COVID-19 has been detected at Félix le Chat daycare in Saskatoon, according to the facility’s director.

“There has been a positive case,” Béatrice Mbazumutima, director of Félix le Chat, said on Thursday. “We are following the guidelines of public health.”

She said contact tracing is underway, but deferred further questions to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

A spokesperson for the SHA said it in a statement to Global News that it “does not disclose specific case locations.”

“Those impacted e.g., contacts would be informed as a normal part of public health response, and those not contacted by public health can rest assured that an assessment has been conducted,” said the SHA.

Félix le Chat daycare is attached to the elementary school École Canadienne Française. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health says any contingency plans related to the positive case would have to come from the school division.

Global News has reached out to the division Le Conseil des écoles fransaskoises, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

