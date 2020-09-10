Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon daycare attached to elementary school

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 6:34 pm
A case of the novel coronavirus has been detected at a Saskatoon daycare, according to the facility’s director.
A case of the novel coronavirus has been detected at a Saskatoon daycare, according to the facility’s director. The Canadian Press

A case of COVID-19 has been detected at Félix le Chat daycare in Saskatoon, according to the facility’s director.

“There has been a positive case,” Béatrice Mbazumutima, director of Félix le Chat, said on Thursday. “We are following the guidelines of public health.”

Read more: COVID-19 possibly exposed to 5 Regina businesses, including airport

She said contact tracing is underway, but deferred further questions to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

A spokesperson for the SHA said it in a statement to Global News that it “does not disclose specific case locations.”

“Those impacted e.g., contacts would be informed as a normal part of public health response, and those not contacted by public health can rest assured that an assessment has been conducted,” said the SHA.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Félix le Chat daycare is attached to the elementary school École Canadienne Française. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health says any contingency plans related to the positive case would have to come from the school division.

Read more: Saskatchewan government disagrees with privacy commissioner on releasing school costs

Global News has reached out to the division Le Conseil des écoles fransaskoises, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says
Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Sask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateSafe Schools PlanFélix le Chatsafe schools saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers