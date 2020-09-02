Permanent location set for St. Frances Cree Bilingual School in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

St. Frances Cree Bilingual School in Saskatoon is getting a permanent home.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand said this marks a milestone after 14 years of collaboration between the seven members of the STC and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

“Although colonization has negatively impacted our ability to access our language and culture, we continue to move forward with great perseverance and resolve,” Arcand said Wednesday in a statement.

“Our young people are the fastest-growing population in Saskatchewan, and a new St. Frances Cree Bilingual School will offer a long-overdue solution to the space issues that have been created as a result of our success.”

GSCS board chair Diane Boyko said there are a lot of smiling faces knowing the permanent school is closer to reality.

“It has been a long journey for students, families, staff, and for our board to get a school facility that is representative of the learning that happens inside and out,” Boyko said.

“Longer still is the journey of reconciliation with the Indigenous community, and this is a very tangible indication of our commitment along that journey.”

St. Frances Cree Bilingual School is currently offered at two separate locations in the city due to the significant enrolment growth it has experienced since being established in 2007.

The new school will be located at 2010 7th Ave. E.

The Saskatchewan government is providing $34.5 million in funding for the facility.

“The new St. Frances Cree Bilingual school will continue to ensure an equitable and inclusive system that benefits all learners,” said Saskatchewan Education Minister Gordon Wyant.

Arcand agrees.

“Our elders have taught us that to fully understand our traditional culture, we must begin by learning our inherent languages,” he said.

When complete, the school will have space for up to 700 students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 8. There will also be 70 new child-care spaces.

Wyant said this will “support the growth and development of the families and students in Saskatoon’s St. Frances community for years to come.”

The project is in the planning and design phase, which includes the Ministry of Education, the STC, GSCS, parents and community members.

Officials said this ensures a shared vision is incorporated in the facility to allow an all-inclusive design for all learners.