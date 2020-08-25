Rosthern Community School ready to open doors to students

Send this page to someone via email

Students in Rosthern, Sask., will start the new school year in a brand new school.

Rosthern Community School will welcome up to 400 students from prekindergarten to Grade 12 when the doors open on Sept. 8.

“It is our hope that the students who attend Rosthern Community School will develop positive relationships, learn to solve problems and build a sense of belonging,” Sam Dyck, chair of the Prairie Spirit School Division Board, said in a statement Tuesday.

The school will also be home to a new child-care facility for up to 30 children.

School officials said it provides young families the chance to pursue their education, job training or career opportunities.

“Rosthern Community School will be an amazing place for all students to learn,” said Mitch Luiten, principal of Rosthern Community School.

“Our incredible staff and students are proud to create a new school community in such a beautiful new facility.”

The school is located in Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s riding.

He said the new school will offer a warm and welcoming environment for students to learn.

“Rosthern School also will serve our students, school staff and community members as a hub for community development and activities, and I could not be more proud of the work that has gone into this project to get us here today,” Moe said.

The school replaces Rosthern Elementary School, which opened in 1968, and Rosthern High School, which opened in 1961.

The Saskatchewan government provided $26.5 million in funding for the school and said it was completed on time and on budget.

