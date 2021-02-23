Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon city council approves looking at Optimist Park for school amalgamation

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 4:59 pm
Optimist Park is a proposed site for an amalgamated school.
Optimist Park is a proposed site for an amalgamated school. Slavo Kutash / Global News

Saskatoon city council has voted to look at Optimist Park, and several other locations, as potential sites for a new school.

The Saskatoon Public School division wants to roll Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill community schools into one; a move that’s raised concerns from parents in those neighbourhoods.

Read more: Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools

Finding a location for this new amalgamated school has been a challenge. The original plan was to combine all three schools at a location around Princess Alexandra, but the division is looking at the possibility of building the school at Optimist Park, which the city owns.

“We’ve probably never seen a school division decision that will have this level of disruption to so many residents,” said Coun. Hilary Gough during the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

“We really need to lean into the experts here — who are the folks who live in these neighbourhoods who send their kids to these schools and who will send their kids to these schools in the future?”

Read more: Community consultation needed for amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools: residents

Council also voted to expand the search to underused lots in Saskatoon’s west industrial area.

Click to play video 'Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools' Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools
Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools – Jan 8, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon City CouncilSaskatoon Public SchoolsSaskatoon SchoolsHilary GoughKing George Community SchoolPrincess Alexandra Community Schooloptimist parkamalgumationcity council Saskatoonpleasnat hill community schoolschool amalgumation
Flyers
More weekly flyers