Saskatoon city council approves looking at Optimist Park for school amalgamation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city council has voted to look at Optimist Park, and several other locations, as potential sites for a new school.

The Saskatoon Public School division wants to roll Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill community schools into one; a move that’s raised concerns from parents in those neighbourhoods.

Read more: Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools

Finding a location for this new amalgamated school has been a challenge. The original plan was to combine all three schools at a location around Princess Alexandra, but the division is looking at the possibility of building the school at Optimist Park, which the city owns.

“We’ve probably never seen a school division decision that will have this level of disruption to so many residents,” said Coun. Hilary Gough during the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

“We really need to lean into the experts here — who are the folks who live in these neighbourhoods who send their kids to these schools and who will send their kids to these schools in the future?”

Council also voted to expand the search to underused lots in Saskatoon’s west industrial area.

1:44 Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of 3 Saskatoon schools – Jan 8, 2021