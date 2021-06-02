2 arrested, 1 sought following robbery, assault with golf clubs in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and police are seeking a third suspect following a robbery and assault in Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cobourg Police Service, police responded to the area of James and George streets after a report of several people allegedly assaulting each other with golf clubs.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrive.

The investigation determined that three suspects assaulted and robbed a victim known to them.

Later Tuesday, two of the suspects were located and arrested.

Peter James Munro, 31, and Victoria Wilson, 22, both of Cobourg, were each charged with robbery. Munro was also charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault causing bodily harm.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

Police say they are looking for a third suspect: Wallace Munro, 29, of Cobourg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-222-TIPS or online.