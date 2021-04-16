Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg woman found with fentanyl, hammer during arrest for business robbery: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 12:59 pm
The Cobourg Police Service say a woman robbed a King St. West business early Friday. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service say a woman robbed a King St. West business early Friday. File

A Cobourg, Ont., faces robbery and drug charges following an armed robbery at a business early Friday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a King St. W. business after a clerk reported a woman entered a store brandishing a hammer. It’s alleged she stole snack food and threatened the employee if he followed her.

Read more: COVID-19: 1 charged in Cobourg for large gathering outside Victoria Hall

Police say officers reviewed surveillance video to confirm the suspect’s identity. Around 2:40 a.m. they located the woman in the downtown core.

Trending Stories

During her arrest, officers found a hammer along with 12.8 grams of fentanyl.

Desiree Irwin, 29, of Cobourg, was charged with robbery, uttering threats, theft under $5,000, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released on an undertaking with strict conditions and has a scheduled court date in Cobourg in May, police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police issue 14 Reopening Ontario Act tickets over weekend' Peterborough police issue 14 Reopening Ontario Act tickets over weekend
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylRobberyTheftArmed RobberyDrug TraffickingCobourgCobourg Police ServiceKing Street WestCobourg robberyCobourg theft

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers