Cobourg woman found with fentanyl, hammer during arrest for business robbery: police

A Cobourg, Ont., faces robbery and drug charges following an armed robbery at a business early Friday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a King St. W. business after a clerk reported a woman entered a store brandishing a hammer. It’s alleged she stole snack food and threatened the employee if he followed her.

Police say officers reviewed surveillance video to confirm the suspect’s identity. Around 2:40 a.m. they located the woman in the downtown core.

During her arrest, officers found a hammer along with 12.8 grams of fentanyl.

Desiree Irwin, 29, of Cobourg, was charged with robbery, uttering threats, theft under $5,000, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking with strict conditions and has a scheduled court date in Cobourg in May, police said.