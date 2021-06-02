Peterborough man under order not to possess knives arrested following stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing incident in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 8 a.m., officers were called to the area of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets for a reported stabbing. An injured man was located in the area and transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police focused their investigation on two areas, including a residence on Rubidge Street where a trail of blood on the ground was seen near the home.

A suspect was identified in the incident and several hours later, he was located during a traffic stop.

Jack Monine, 26, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, failure to comply with an undertaking, and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour — including not possessing any knives except for culinary purposes.

During the arrest, officers found drugs and the accused was further charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.