Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man under order not to possess knives arrested following stabbing: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 9:01 am
Click to play video: '1 in hospital following reported stabbing in Peterborough' 1 in hospital following reported stabbing in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing incident in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 8 a.m., officers were called to the area of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets for a reported stabbing. An injured man was located in the area and transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police focused their investigation on two areas, including a residence on Rubidge Street where a trail of blood on the ground was seen near the home.

A suspect was identified in the incident and several hours later, he was located during a traffic stop.

Read more: 1 sent to hospital following stabbing at Rubidge Street residence in Peterborough: police

Jack Monine, 26, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, failure to comply with an undertaking, and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour — including not possessing any knives except for culinary purposes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

During the arrest, officers found drugs and the accused was further charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough crime rate up 5.4% in 2020' Peterborough crime rate up 5.4% in 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagpeterborough stabbing tagbethune street tagDalhousie Street tagRubidge Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers