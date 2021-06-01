Menu

Crime

1 sent to hospital following reported stabbing in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 9:32 am
Dalhousie Street in Peterborough has been closed following a reported stabbing on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Dalhousie Street in Peterborough has been closed following a reported stabbing on Tuesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A man was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., police and paramedics initially responded to the incident on Dalhousie Street between Bethune and Stewart streets.

Read more: 1 arrested after online dispute leads to stabbing incident in Peterborough: police

The Peterborough Police Service at 9:10 a.m. issued a brief statement saying one injured person was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

A trail of blood can be seen leading from a house on nearby Rubidge Street, according to Global News Peterborough’s freelance reporter Harrison Perkins who is at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police have cordoned off two sections of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets as they continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were made available.

— More to come.

