1 sent to hospital following reported stabbing in Peterborough

A man was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., police and paramedics initially responded to the incident on Dalhousie Street between Bethune and Stewart streets.

The Peterborough Police Service at 9:10 a.m. issued a brief statement saying one injured person was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

A trail of blood can be seen leading from a house on nearby Rubidge Street, according to Global News Peterborough’s freelance reporter Harrison Perkins who is at the scene.

Police have cordoned off two sections of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets as they continue to investigate.

BREAKING: Emergency crews are on scene of a reported stabbing on Dalhousie Street between Bethune and Stewart Streets. One man is in care of @PtboParamedics with what appears to be injuries to the head. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/PPEINE7kuq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 1, 2021

No other details were made available.

— More to come.