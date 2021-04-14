Menu

Crime

1 arrested after online dispute leads to stabbing incident in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 12:58 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested following a stabbing incident on Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing charges after an alleged stabbing following an online dispute on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 a.m., officers were called to Peterborough Regional Health Centre about a male suffering from stab wounds.

Police learned the victim was allegedly stabbed in an altercation stemming from an online dispute. He was taken to the hospital by friends.

Police executed a search warrant at a Spillsbury Drive home where they arrested the suspect.

James Gentle, 20, of Peterborough, was charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough crime rate up 5.4% in 2020' Peterborough crime rate up 5.4% in 2020
