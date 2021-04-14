1 arrested after online dispute leads to stabbing incident in Peterborough: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges after an alleged stabbing following an online dispute on Tuesday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 a.m., officers were called to Peterborough Regional Health Centre about a male suffering from stab wounds.
Police learned the victim was allegedly stabbed in an altercation stemming from an online dispute. He was taken to the hospital by friends.
Police executed a search warrant at a Spillsbury Drive home where they arrested the suspect.
James Gentle, 20, of Peterborough, was charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.
