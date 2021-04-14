Toronto man who twice fled from Peterborough police arrested by high-risk unit in parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with police pursuits in Peterborough in late March and last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the accused is currently bound by a release order not to occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

Police say that on March 20 around 11:30 p.m. and again last Friday at around 8 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a vehicle. Both times, police say the suspect drove away from police.

“The vehicle pursuits were short and called off because of public safety,” police said.

Later Friday, police say members of its high-risk unit found the suspect in a parking lot where he was arrested and taken into custody. During the arrest, police say they found drugs.

Naeem Mohammed, 37, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of flight from police, three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine), having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available, uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm, failure to comply with a release order and disobeying a stop sign.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and has since been released and given a court date of April 29.