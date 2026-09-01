Former Edmonton peace officer placed on house arrest for impersonating a police officer

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A former transit peace officer pleaded guilty to impersonating an Edmonton Police Service officer and using that guise to advance a relationship with a woman he met online.

Kyle Edmund Boozan pleaded guilty to all four charges he was facing and will be on house arrest for the next two years.

In July 2025, Boozan was charged with falsely representing himself as a police officer, using a badge, uniform or equipment that is likely to deceive people.

The 35-year-old also used that impersonation to obtain a key to a woman’s home. Boozan was originally charged with housebreaking and sexual assault, but the charges were amended to drop the sexual assault.

1:37 City of Edmonton peace officer charged with impersonating police, sexual assault

Court heard Boozan met the woman on Fetlife, a social media website for the fetish community, in May of 2025.

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He made himself out to be a cop because her profile had expressed her interest in police officers. Boozan told the woman both in person and in text conversations that he was a police officer.

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Boozan was actually working as a transit peace officer for the City of Edmonton. Prior to being a peace officer with the city, Boozan worked at the Edmonton Remand Centre and was also in the military.

The agreed statement of facts said he used his then-fiancée’s badge and uniform to pretend to be an EPS officer and sent photos to the woman.

It also stated Boozan would provide the woman with details of his employment, including different units or positions he claimed to have held with Edmonton police.

The two would meet up at the woman’s house for intimate encounters. She provided Boozan with a key to her apartment, the agreed statement of facts said, as “The complainant felt the accused, as a police officer, was a safe person to entrust with her key.”

Boozan sent a video to the woman of himself riding a bike on duty and she noticed the bike said “peace officer” on it, instead of police. This led to her discovering he was, in fact, a transit peace officer.

The court heard after the woman discovered this, she asked Boozan for her keys back.

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The agreed statement of facts said the 35-year-old then showed up at her home unexpectedly, without previously speaking to her and opened her front door without her permission.

A few days after that incident, Boozan returned to her apartment and left the keys on the floor outside her suite.

Less than a week later on July 12, 2025, a search warrant was executed to seize any firearms owned by Boozan.

The Firearms Investigation Unit subsequently seized numerous guns and ammunition. The agreed statement of facts said they were not stored correctly and in some cases, left unlocked. Police also found several other non-restricted firearms and ammunition.

Boozan was eventually arrested and charged with numerous offences. He pleaded guilty early in the court proceedings.

The 35-year-old’s lawyer read an apology from him to the court, where he said to the woman and his ex-fiancée that he is sorry and will work on himself for the rest of his life.

Prior to this incident, Boozan had no criminal record. He was born and raised in St. Catherines, Ont.

Boozan was sentenced to 24 months less a day on house arrest with an ankle monitor and probation for three years.

He’s also banned from owning weapons for 10 years, prohibited from possessing police badges or uniforms, ordered to pay a $1,100 surcharge and not contact the his ex-fiancée or the woman he met online.

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Editor’s note: This story contains further details to clarify a broadcast report on April 27, 2026 that incorrectly stated the complainant wasn’t home when Boozan went there unannounced. Global News regrets the error.