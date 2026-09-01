Nunavik police officer charged with assault after Quebec watchdog investigation

Quebec’s police watchdog says an officer with the Nunavik Police Service appeared in court Monday to face charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, says the officer appeared in court in Kuujjuarapik, a town on the shore of Hudson’s Bay in northern Quebec.
Get breaking National news
The agency says the alleged assaults took place on Aug. 26, 2025, in the village of Umiujaq, which is about 160 kilometres northeast of Kuujjuarapik.
It says the officer was charged after a BEI investigation.
A spokesperson said the case is expected to go to trial.
The watchdog investigates all criminal allegations against police officers when the victim or complainant is Indigenous.
It also investigates allegations of sexual offences involving on-duty police officers and cases where a civilian is killed, badly injured, or shot by an officer in a police intervention or during detention.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.