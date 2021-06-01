New Brunswick reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, vaccination rate continues to rise

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said that 63.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province said out of the five cases, one is in Zone 1 (Moncton region). The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), which are under investigation.

Another two are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region). One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

Public Health said it is revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

Two previously identified cases have been removed from the list because they were previously reported in other jurisdictions. One of the cases was originally reported in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and the other in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,215. Since Monday, seven people have recovered for a total of 2,029 recoveries.

There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 142.

Six patients in total are hospitalized. Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.