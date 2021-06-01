Menu

Comments

Canada

Indigenous leader tells Quebec coroner’s inquest community haunted by Joyce Echaquan’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 12:46 pm
Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan who died at the local hospital over the weekend, and her mother Diane Echaquan Dubé, right, attend a vigil in front of the hospital in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan who died at the local hospital over the weekend, and her mother Diane Echaquan Dubé, right, attend a vigil in front of the hospital in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Indigenous leaders are renewing their calls for the Quebec government to recognize systemic racism in the province’s health-care system.

Paul-Émile Ottawa, chief of the Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan, testified today at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan and said her passing has left an open wound in the community, located about 250 kilometres north of Montreal.

Ottawa’s recommendations include having doctors and other health-care staff trained in school on the realities of the country’s Indigenous peoples, simplifying the hospital complaints process, and recognizing systemic racism.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Echaquan inquiry: reform needed to reduce Indigenous patients’ fear of health system

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments shortly before her death last September at a hospital northeast of Montreal.

Constant Awashish, grand chief of the Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw, told the inquiry today that Quebec Premier François Legault should reflect carefully on the issue of systemic racism instead of denying it exists.

Echaquan’s husband or daughter is expected to be the final witness later today, before lawyers deliver their final representations Wednesday.

