Indigenous leader tells Quebec coroner’s inquest community haunted by Joyce Echaquan’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous leaders are renewing their calls for the Quebec government to recognize systemic racism in the province’s health-care system.

Paul-Émile Ottawa, chief of the Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan, testified today at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan and said her passing has left an open wound in the community, located about 250 kilometres north of Montreal.

Ottawa’s recommendations include having doctors and other health-care staff trained in school on the realities of the country’s Indigenous peoples, simplifying the hospital complaints process, and recognizing systemic racism.

READ MORE: Echaquan inquiry: reform needed to reduce Indigenous patients’ fear of health system

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments shortly before her death last September at a hospital northeast of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Constant Awashish, grand chief of the Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw, told the inquiry today that Quebec Premier François Legault should reflect carefully on the issue of systemic racism instead of denying it exists.

Echaquan’s husband or daughter is expected to be the final witness later today, before lawyers deliver their final representations Wednesday.