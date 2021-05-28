Menu

Health

Echaquan inquiry: Former health boss says he was unaware of racism problem at hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 4:43 pm
A vigil that took place in memory of Joyce Echaquan in Joliette, QC., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. View image in full screen
A vigil that took place in memory of Joyce Echaquan in Joliette, QC., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

The former head executive who oversaw the Quebec hospital where an Indigenous patient was mocked and insulted before she died says he wasn’t aware of a racism problem at the institution.

Daniel Castonguay, who was head of the health board serving Quebec’s Lanaudière region until last December, is one of the last witnesses to testify at the coroner’s inquest investigating the Sept. 28 death of Joyce Echaquan.

Read more: Director of health board overseeing hospital where Joyce Echaquan died has been replaced

Castonguay told the inquiry Friday there had been 10 formal complaints from Atikamekw patients between 2015 and 2020 out of thousands filed at the board, and he said that number didn’t suggest there was a racism issue at the hospital.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Read more: Joyce Echaquan’s life at Quebec hospital could have been saved: expert

The inquest has heard that Echaquan died of a pulmonary edema and was suffering from a rare heart condition, which led to heart failure and fluid collecting in her lungs.

It has also heard that Atikamekw patients did not want to visit the hospital because of the alleged mistreatment they received from staff.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
