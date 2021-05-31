Over 60% of Waterloo Region adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Well over 60 per cent of adults in Waterloo Region have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The region’s task force announced that there have now been 317,496 vaccinations done in the area, 13,228 more than it reported on Friday.

It says that 61.81 per cent of all adults have now received a dose, with that number falling to 49.58 per cent when looking at the entire population.

Only 20,919 of the region’s more than 580,000 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 4.49 per cent of the population over 18 and 3.55 per cent of the entire population.

On the flip side of the ledger, Waterloo Public Health reported just 31 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 15,961.

The rolling seven-day average number of new COVID-19 daily cases falls to 40.3, with that number standing at 49.2 last Tuesday, after the holiday weekend.

Another 46 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 15,368.

There were once again no new COVID-19 related deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 256 including four over the month of May.

This leaves the area with 325 active COVID-19 cases, over 100 less than what was reported last Tuesday (430).

The number of active outbreaks falls to nine after one was reported over in health services.

Over the weekend, new outbreaks were declared at Wilfrid Laurier University and in the restaurant industry.

Monday’s case count is also the lowest daily increase since mid-February (when 847 new cases were logged on Feb. 17). On Sunday, 1,033 new cases were recorded and 1,057 on Saturday.

According to Monday’s report, 226 cases were recorded in Toronto, 165 in Peel Region, 85 in York Region, 67 in Durham Region, 52 in Hamilton and 50 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,757 as 13 more deaths were recorded.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues