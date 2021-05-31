Ontario reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 3 months

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 916 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the case count is fewer than 1,000 in almost three months. The provincial total now stands at 531,459.

Monday’s case count is also the lowest daily increase since mid-February (when 847 new cases were logged on Feb. 17). On Sunday, 1,033 new cases were recorded and 1,057 on Saturday.

According to Monday’s report, 226 cases were recorded in Toronto, 165 in Peel Region, 85 in York Region, 67 in Durham Region, 52 in Hamilton and 50 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,757 as 13 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 9 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of over 97,747 vaccines in the last day. There are more than 706,000 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 510,135 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,707 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,567 — down from the previous day when it was at 13,371, and is down from May 24 when it was at 20,038. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,078, which is down from yesterday at 1,154, and is down from last week at 1,775. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 3,600.

The government said 18,226 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 7,087 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,144,303 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday was 4.3 per cent. That figure is up slightly from Sunday’s at 4.2 per cent, but is down from last week when it was 6.4 per cent.

Ontario reported 731 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 18 from the previous day) with 617 patients in intensive care units (down by three) and 382 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 35). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom and is currently the dominating known strain), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

The B.1.1.7 VOC: 125,945 variant cases, which is up by 910 since the previous day,

The B.1.351 VOC: 948 variant cases which is up by 1 since the previous day.

The P.1 VOC: 2,822 variant cases which is up by 8 since the previous day.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

264,478 people are male — an increase of 466 cases.

262,697 people are female — an increase of 454 cases.

84,489 people are 19 and under — an increase of 242 cases.

198,996 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 359 cases.

152,207 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 210 cases.

70,918 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 90 cases.

24,751 people are 80 and over — an increase of 14 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 70

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 507 (+3)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,712 (+7)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,463 (+3)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,772 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 29 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 57 active cases among long-term care residents 105 active cases among staff — down by four and down by two, respectively, in the last day.

