Calgarians pay tribute to 215 children found dead at former B.C. residential school

Like millions of others across Canada, Calgarians have been doing what they can to honour the 215 children whose remains were found buried last week in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The unthinkable discovery was revealed by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in Kamloops on Thursday, who said the bodies had been found with the help of ground-penetrating radar.

Since then, Canadians have begun placing teddy bears on their front porches and doorsteps to honour the lives lost – some then taking to social media to share the images using the hashtag #BearsFor215.

“The children that were lost at that residential school, some of them were as young as three years old, so the teddy bear represents the children,” Michaela Lewis, a Sixties Scoop survivor, said.

Put a teddy bear outside your house for a few days for those poor kids killed in residential school. If everyone can do hockey sticks, they can do this. Show the tribal nations you care even if your government doesn’t. Post your pics at #bearsfor215 — kevin (@akichitatistida) May 30, 2021

Lewis said she posted in a Woodbine community group asking her neighbours to join in the initiative and said she was blown away by the outpouring of support.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the response. There’s been people putting out teddy bears and commenting on the post – it’s been really great.

“There’s still lots of people that don’t understand what’s happened,” she said. “If we can share that with other people and get the message out there that there’s lots of support here — not just in this community but across the country.

“This is not the history that I wanted or the legacy that I wanted, but I would be really proud to be part of the generation that holds the Catholic Church and the government accountable for these things that happened.”

1:55 Tributes and trauma after mass grave found at former B.C. residential school Tributes and trauma after mass grave found at former B.C. residential school

Lewis said she hopes all of the victims of Canada’s residential schools can be found and given a proper burial.

“Let’s learn from this and let’s take care of all of our children in this country from here on out.”

The Calgary Tower went dark for one hour on Sunday evening in support of the victims of residential schools.

The #CalgaryTower will go dark tonight from 10pm-11pm in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Residential School. #TruthAndReconciliation pic.twitter.com/Tck3WAqqVR — Calgary Tower (@TheCalgaryTower) May 30, 2021

Flags at Calgary City Hall, all Calgary Board of Education (CBE) buildings and all Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) buildings will be lowered in tribute.

Flags at City of Calgary facilities will be lowered to half mast to honour the 215 children whose remains were discovered at the former Kamloops residential school. #yyc — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) May 31, 2021

In a statement on its website, the CBE said it is encouraging everyone to take a moment to “reflect on the lives of these children and their families.”

“We continue to support the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action as part of the CBE’s system Indigenous Education Holistic Lifelong Learning Framework.”

Staff and students at both the public and Catholic school districts are encouraged to wear an orange shirt this week to show their solidarity and support of residential school survivors.

“At this time, we feel deep sadness and anger, but we must also act. It is long past time for action,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi tweeted. “The flags on all City of Calgary buildings are being lowered as a symbol of mourning, but that’s not enough.

“All governments must commit to the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, not just with words but real action. That means holding true to our commitment to teach this history in every grade so all Canadian children know and commit to a better future.

1:57 Outpouring of support for victims of Kamloops residential school Outpouring of support for victims of Kamloops residential school

“It means no more dithering,” he continued. “It means clean drinking water and equitable services on every First Nation, starting today. It means access to economic prosperity for all Indigenous peoples.

“We must all commit to being uncomfortable and calling out racism wherever we see it, in all its forms, particularly against Indigenous peoples.

Survivors of the residential school system can get support through Canada’s Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program 24/7 crisis line by calling 1-866-925-4419.