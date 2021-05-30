25-year-old son of Mississauga restaurant’s owners identified as shooting victim, 4 others recovering

Send this page to someone via email

The 25-year-old son of Mississauga restaurant owners was identified as the victim fatally shot at the business Saturday evening as officers continue their search for the gunman.

Emergency crews were called to the Chicken Land restaurant near the intersection of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway just after 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Const. Danny Marttini told reporters a man walked into the restaurant, opened fire and shot several rounds before taking off.

Marttini said the 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife and two adult sons, aged 22 and 25, were struck, as well as a 58-year-old male employee.

She said the 25-year-old son died at the scene. The four others were taken to trauma centers where Marttini said they are now in stable condition.

She would not confirm if the incident was targeted but called it “isolated.”

“We’ll be looking to every factor possible to figure out what exactly happened and why it happened,” Marttini said.

“This is not a common occurrence. This was a local establishment … this is something we take very seriously,” she continued.

“Somebody died last night and we want to make sure we find the person that shot this family and that employee.”

Investigators released surveillance video that, they said, showed the suspect walking into the restaurant as well as the moment right after the shooting.

The suspect can be seen wearing a dark sweater with a hood on. He was wearing a mask and grey jogging pants.

Anyone with any information, or additional video footage was asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

