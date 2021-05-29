1 dead and 4 injured after Mississauga restaurant shooting, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a person is dead and four others have been injured after a shooting in Mississauga’s west end Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called a restaurant near the intersection of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway just before 7:30 p.m.

Const. Danny Martini told reporters the four injured victims were taken to trauma centres.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t clear as of Saturday night.

Martini said the victims were found at different locations.

Meanwhile, anyone with information or dashcam video was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

