Recipe: Grandpa Frank’s chili

Last month we asked people to submit their best recipes for the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest.

From over three hundred entries we have narrowed it down to five finalists. Each of the finalists will make their dish with chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes.

Here, finalist Arleigh shows us how to make her grandpa Frank’s chili.

Ingredients

4 cups water

2 med onions, grated

2 cups plain tomato sauce

2 lbs ground beef

½ lb ground pork

½ oz unsweetened chocolate

2 tbsp vinegar

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

5 whole allspice berries or ½ tsp ground

½ tsp cayenne

1 tsp ground cumin

4 tbsp chili powder

1 whole bay leaf

5 whole cloves or ½ tsp ground

1 tsp cinnamon

1 ½ tsp salt

4 cloves garlic, minced

Method

Add meats and water to large stock pot and boil slowly for 30 minutes. Add all ingredients – stir to blend. If using whole allspice and cloves, submerse in mixture in removeable strainer ie: loose-leaf tea bag strainer. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 2 hours, or until desired thickness is achieved. Chill overnight to easily remove fat from top of pot. Serve hot with shell pasta, black beans, grated cheese, and Frank’s RedHot.

