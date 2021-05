Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in custody following a stabbing in North Delta Friday night.

Delta Police say officers were called to the 11800 block on 80th Avenue just after 4pm, following what is described as an “altercation.”

Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police, confirmed the incident is not linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the lower mainland.

“It appears to be the result of a conflict between two individuals known to each other,” said Leykauf in a media statement. Read more: Man arrested after stabbing security guard at Victoria mall

He added the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect sustained minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.