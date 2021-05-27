Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Courtroom stabbing raises questions about security at B.C. Supreme Court

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Courtroom stabbing under investigation by Vancouver Police' Courtroom stabbing under investigation by Vancouver Police
A bizarre and violent attack involving two women unfolded in a surprising place today. The altercation happened inside a courtroom in the supreme court in vancouver, sending one woman to hospital.Rumina Daya reports on why the incident is raising questions about court security.

A courtroom at B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver was behind police tape on Tuesday following a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to sources, a woman walked into Courtroom 32 on Tuesday morning with a fish knife and a hammer in her purse.

A court clerk had just opened the doors for a contempt of court hearing that was set to begin at 10 a.m. in an ongoing civil suit involving two women in their 50s who barely know each other.

Click to play video: 'Retired Black B.C. Supreme Court judge wrongly handcuffed by Vancouver police' Retired Black B.C. Supreme Court judge wrongly handcuffed by Vancouver police
Retired Black B.C. Supreme Court judge wrongly handcuffed by Vancouver police – May 15, 2021

“It’s alleged that one person stabbed another person a number of times, causing serious and life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. Steve Addison with Vancouver police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“A staff member at the courthouse did hit the panic alarm, which caused the sheriffs to arrive. Sheriffs were able to take custody of the person who allegedly did the assault and hold onto that person until VPD arrived.”

According to court records, Catherine Shen and Jing Lu have been engaged in a “verbal war” on social media for more than a decade.

The battle escalated after they filed lawsuits against one another for defamation, breach of privacy, and emotional distress.

Read more: Vancouver police mistakenly handcuff retired B.C. Supreme Court judge

Lu was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is expected to survive, Vancouver police said Wednesday.

Shen appeared in court on Wednesday morning and faces a charge of aggravated assault.

The incident has raised serious questions about courtroom safety as there are no mandatory security and weapons checks for people entering Supreme Court in Vancouver, as is the case in other courthouses across the province. In Vancouver’s B.C. Supreme Court building, checks are done on a case-by-case basis, depending on the security risk.

A spokesperson for B.C.’s attorney general said in a statement that it will be reviewing the incident to determine what, if any, further measures may be taken.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Rumina Daya

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagvancouver police tagBC Supreme Court tagCatherine Shen tagBC Supreme Court stabbing tagVancouver courtroom stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers