Canada election: Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

One of two predominately suburban ridings in Hamilton, Hamilton East—Stoney Creek comprises parts of Hamilton north of the Niagara escarpment and east of Mountain Brow Boulevard and Kenilworth Avenue.

The riding was formed in 2003 from parts of the former ridings of Hamilton East and Stoney Creek.

Hamilton East—Stoney Creek has had an influx of immigrants from India, Iraq, and Pakistan in recent years. Immigrants make up close to 28 per cent of this riding’s population of 107,848, according to the latest census. Popular languages in the region include Italian, Serbian and Croatian.

Incumbent Liberal MP Bob Bratina recaptured this riding’s seat in the 2019 federal election, garnering 38.6 per cent of the vote. Bratina beat NDP candidate Nick Milanovic by 5,182 votes, a margin of 9.9 percentage points.

Bratina previously served as the Mayor of Hamilton from 2010-2014.

The NDP held Hamilton East and Stoney Creek from 2006 to 2015.

Candidates

Liberals: Bob Bratina (incumbent)