Regina cinemas prepare for Sunday reopening

Movie lovers in Regina will be able to enjoy a flick on the big screen Sunday.

In Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Roadmap, movie theatres are part of Regina businesses that once again welcome customers on May 30.

Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker said the organization is thrilled to be back up and running after months of hiatus due to high COVID-19 infection rates in Regina. He said his staff are prepared to open their doors to the public.

Proper measurements were put in place to ensure movie-goers can be safe while enjoying a film.

“Through our reserved seating and big recliners, we can create the optimal seat map to space people out and make sure the reserve seats set the right number of occupants per auditorium,” said Walker. “Just the way we set the showtimes, we can spread the showtimes out so there’s never an overload of people in the lobby.”

Walkers said the 30 person limit per auditorium is a step to the beginning of a return to normalcy that everyone is aspiring to reach.

“The history of theatres in Canada and across the world has been good from a transmission perspective,” he said.

“Even with vaccinations (continuing) to increase, we know there are still some risks out there but theatres have been really demonstrated to be one of the safest venues that you can go in this pandemic.”

Kicking off reopening day, Landmark Cinemas will showcase the latest blockbusters, including Disney’s Cruella and A Quiet Place Part Two, among others.

Landmark continues to ask movie-goers to wear non-medical face masks and to adhere to the health and safety protocols.

