Canada election: Don Valley East

The riding of Don Valley East is located in the northeastern district of North York in Toronto.

Liberal Yasmin Ratansi was first elected MP of the riding in 2004. She had the seat until 2011, when she was defeated by Conservative Joe Daniel.

Ratansi ran for the seat again in 2015 and won by a landslide with 57.8 per cent of the vote. In the 2019 federal election, Ratansi ran again and won again with a sweeping 59.8 per cent of the vote.

In November 2020, Ratansi resigned from the Liberal caucus over allegations that she employed a family member to her constituency office. As of 2020, she is an Independent candidate.

Immigrants make up 53.5 per cent of the riding’s population, with a large portion coming from the Philippines, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Michael Coteau

Conservative Party: Penelope Williams

People’s Party of Canada: Peter De Marco

Independent: Yasmin Ratansi (incumbent)