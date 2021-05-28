Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested after throwing object at moving vehicle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 9:12 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a woman tossed a "large" object at a moving vehicle on Thursday. Peterborough Police Service

A  Peterborough woman is facing a mischief charge after an incident Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a call from a motorist who reported that a woman had thrown a large object at his vehicle while he was driving in the area of Lansdowne Street and The Parkway.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested in string of thefts in May: police

Police did not disclose what object was thrown.

When officers found the suspect a short distance away from the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Melissa Bolahood, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 — damage to property.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 15.

