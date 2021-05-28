Peterborough woman arrested after throwing object at moving vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing a mischief charge after an incident Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a call from a motorist who reported that a woman had thrown a large object at his vehicle while he was driving in the area of Lansdowne Street and The Parkway.

Police did not disclose what object was thrown.

When officers found the suspect a short distance away from the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Melissa Bolahood, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 — damage to property.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 15.