Crime

Peterborough man arrested in string of thefts in May: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 2:41 pm
A Peterborough man faces multiple theft charges.
A Peterborough man faces multiple theft charges. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing multiple theft charges following several incidents this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call from a business in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road about a man reportedly smashing a glass door and taking items.

Officers located a suspect fleeing the scene and quickly apprehended him.

Zachary Shibley, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order to remain in his residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except for medical emergencies involving immediate family).

Police say further investigation determined the man was wanted in connection to theft incidents reported on May 11 and May 23 via the service’s online reporting system.

He was additionally charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday. He was subsequently released and will make another court appearance on June 10.

