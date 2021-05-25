Peterborough man arrested in string of thefts in May: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing multiple theft charges following several incidents this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call from a business in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road about a man reportedly smashing a glass door and taking items.

Officers located a suspect fleeing the scene and quickly apprehended him.

Read more: Police investigate theft of recreational travel trailer from business in Peterborough

Zachary Shibley, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order to remain in his residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except for medical emergencies involving immediate family).

Police say further investigation determined the man was wanted in connection to theft incidents reported on May 11 and May 23 via the service’s online reporting system.

Story continues below advertisement

He was additionally charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday. He was subsequently released and will make another court appearance on June 10.