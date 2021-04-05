Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 5 2021 7:28pm
02:00

Bicycle thefts hit record high in Toronto

The pandemic could be contributing to an epidemic of bike thefts in Toronto. Nearly 4,000 bikes were stolen last year. Sean O’Shea reports.

