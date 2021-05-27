3rd person charged with murder in Alberta man’s homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A Samson Cree Nation, Alta., resident has become the third person charged with murder in an April homicide in central Alberta.

Kris Tyrell Rain, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Albert Dean Wildcat, 51.

On April 11, Maskwacis RCMP said officers responded to a stabbing at a home on Ermineskin Cree Nation, Alta., at around 6:20 a.m.

RCMP said paramedics treated Wildcat at the scene before taking him to hospital.

“Further investigation indicated a home invasion had allegedly occurred wherein a number of suspects forcibly entered a residence on Ermineskin Cree Nation. During the home invasion, the 51-year-old male victim was injured,” said an RCMP statement released April 25.

Wildcat died in hospital April 15.

On April 22, Ermineskin residents Leon Clark Ermineskin, 25, and Justin James Larocque, 33 were both charged with second-degree murder.

Rain has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on June 1.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has been leading the investigation.

