Alberta RCMP charge 2 men for Ermineskin Cree Nation death

Alberta Mounties charged two men in the death of another on Ermineskin Cree Nation earlier this month, according to a news release issued Sunday.

On April 11 at 6:19 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP and EMS responded to the aftermath of a home invasion, finding a 51-year-old man with stab wounds.

Albert Dean Wildcat, of Ermineskin Cree Nation, died in hospital on April 15.

RCMP arrested Leon Clark Ermineskin, 25, and Justin James Larocque, 33, both of Ermineskin Cree Nation, for aggravated assault among other charges. They were remanded into custody awaiting court.

Then on April 22, police charged both Ermineskin and Larocque with second-degree murder.

They were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on April 27.

RCMP said Ermineskin and Larocque knew Wildcat.

Officers said they continue to investigate.

If you have information about this homicide, contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ermineskin Cree Nation is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.