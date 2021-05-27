COVID-19: Vaccination required for Western University students in residence

Send this page to someone via email

Students of Western University and its affiliated colleges living in residence will be required to have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the university’s plans to return to full in-person classes.

On Thursday, the university announced that students will be asked to get vaccinated before they arrive. Failing that, they “will have 14 days following their move-in date to get vaccinated on campus.”

Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or “other protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code” can request accommodation.

The university adds that the Middlesex-London Health Unit has endorsed the plan.

A letter to university president Alan Shepard from medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie reads that “mandating vaccine for residents of post-secondary residences would substantially increase vaccine uptake.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mackie even suggested that the university “consider making proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (or proof of medical exemption) mandatory for all residents of your residences.”

“Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupils Act and its associated regulations provide an example of a mandatory vaccine policy, as well an approach to providing rare, reasonable and appropriate exemptions. Vaccination rates for these mandatory vaccines in Ontario schools are all very high,” Mackie wrote.

Students expecting to live on campus will receive more information “in the coming days,” according to the university.

“The health of our community is a shared responsibility,” says Shepard.

“We’re asking students to play an important role in keeping themselves, their friends and classmates, and our community safe and healthy.”

Outside of those living in residence, the university is also “strongly encouraging all members of the campus community to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

An on-campus vaccination clinic will open later this summer.

The university says it will continue with a “wide range” of health and safety measures as it prepares for the fall term, including: “masking and self-screening requirements, enhanced cleaning and ventilation in buildings, an on-campus testing and vaccination centre, and physical distancing as required.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shepard adds that plans could change depending on provincial or public health requirements.

2:31 As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume? As Ontario gains control of third COVID-19 wave, should in-person learning resume?