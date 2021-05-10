COVID-19 vaccine makes University of Lethbridge students eligible to win full tuition

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Lethbridge says it’s worth a shot for students to get vaccinated before school starts this fall.

The university has announced students who receive a COVID-19 vaccination before Sept. 9 are eligible to win one of nine grand prizes of full tuition for this fall, which are worth about $3,600 each.

U of L President Mike Mahon says the school is not making vaccinations mandatory to attend, but notes the contest is a great idea to encourage people to get their shots.

He says he also hopes to have a vaccination clinic at the university when classes begin in the fall.

Mahon says encouraging 10,000 students and staff to get vaccinated is a significant part of Lethbridge’s population, which is about 100,000 people.

More than half of the students enrolled at the school are from Alberta, but Mahon says the contest is also open to international students as long as they’re living in Canada.

