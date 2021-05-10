Menu

Education

COVID-19 vaccine makes University of Lethbridge students eligible to win full tuition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2021 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta colleges told to prepare for full on-campus return this September' Alberta colleges told to prepare for full on-campus return this September
The Alberta government says in-person learning at post-secondary intuitions is expected to start up again in the fall. Nicole Stillger has reaction from universities and colleges across the province – Mar 19, 2021

The University of Lethbridge says it’s worth a shot for students to get vaccinated before school starts this fall.

The university has announced students who receive a COVID-19 vaccination before Sept. 9 are eligible to win one of nine grand prizes of full tuition for this fall, which are worth about $3,600 each.

Read more: Alberta opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 12 and older

U of L President Mike Mahon says the school is not making vaccinations mandatory to attend, but notes the contest is a great idea to encourage people to get their shots.

Click to play video: 'More than 100K Albertans book COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday' More than 100K Albertans book COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday
More than 100K Albertans book COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

He says he also hopes to have a vaccination clinic at the university when classes begin in the fall.

Mahon says encouraging 10,000 students and staff to get vaccinated is a significant part of Lethbridge’s population, which is about 100,000 people.

Read more: Alberta COVID-19 restrictions ‘will drag out if people do not comply’: Lethbridge mayor

More than half of the students enrolled at the school are from Alberta, but Mahon says the contest is also open to international students as long as they’re living in Canada.

— More to come…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
