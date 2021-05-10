Oilsands anti-pandemic measures boosted as COVID-19 outbreaks rise in Fort McMurray region

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta oilsands companies are stepping up protective measures as a spate of COVID-19 cases sweeps through the region — at the same time thousands of workers are being brought in for spring shutdown maintenance at various plants.

In Sunday’s update, Alberta reported 3,749 active cases in the North Zone that includes Fort McMurray.

There are outbreaks identified at several work lodges, as well as at production facilities operated by oilsands producers including Suncor Energy Inc., Syncrude, Imperial Oil Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and MEG Energy Corp.

Imperial spokeswoman Lisa Schmidt said the company has six active cases at its Kearl oilsands mine and 35 off-site, with all of the individuals in isolation either in a designated wing at one of its workforce lodges at Kearl or at home.

She said the company started a voluntary vaccination clinic at the site on Monday morning and has implemented a rapid testing program to screen workers before they travel to Kearl, which is just beginning a scheduled maintenance “turnaround.”

Canadian Natural spokeswoman Julie Woo says the company is also using rapid testing and recently vaccinated more than 1,600 employees and contractors.

Some activities during a just-completed turnaround at its Horizon oilsands mine and upgrader were deferred to control the number of staff on site.

Suncor said it also also partnered with Alberta Health Services to help vaccinate its workforce in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

The company said between Monday and Wednesday, two vaccination clinic sites would be set up at the company’s Base Plant, offering shots for both Suncor workers and contract workers, including those from out of province.

An oilsands workers who was the first patient to receive a COVID-19 shot at a vaccine clinic inside the Suncor Base Plant, located north of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Last week, Suncor said it would delay a planned maintenance shutdown at its Base Plant oilsands mine upgrader in view of the outbreaks that led to a state of emergency being declared in the Fort McMurray area.

It said the delay of the turnaround for one of the coker units in the upgrader will allow the company to avoid increasing the number of contractors in the region until similar work at the Syncrude oilsands mine is completed, without affecting production guidance.

Alberta leads Canada in COVID-19 cases and has a seven-day new infection rate twice that as the next highest province, Ontario. It tightened restrictions last week on retail, dining, personal services and gatherings to avoid pushing its health-care system beyond capacity.

Alberta reported 1,633 new infections and 668 COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals, including 155 in intensive care, on Sunday — up from 661 people in hospital and 148 ICU patients on Saturday.

— With files from Kaylen Small and Karen Bartko, Global News