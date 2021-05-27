Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving and multiple traffic offences

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing drug-impaired driving and 10 Highway Traffic Act charges after a traffic incident on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:15 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a car driving slowly and in the middle of the road in the area of Bethune and Hunter streets.

Police say that when the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver continued travelling at a slow speed into an oncoming lane. The vehicle also failed to stop at several stop signs before coming to a complete stop.

The officer determined the driver was impaired by drugs and also located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Johnathan Burton, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and the following Highway Traffic Act offences:

careless driving

driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit

failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle

failure to properly wear a seatbelt

failure to surrender an insurance card

driving a motor vehicle without a licence

disobeying a stop sign (two counts)

driving the wrong way on a divided highway (two counts)

using a plate not authorized for a vehicle

failing to stop when signalled or requested to do so by a police officer

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 15.