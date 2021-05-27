Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving and multiple traffic offences

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 11:20 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces drug-impaired driving and a number of Highway Traffic Act offences. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing drug-impaired driving and 10 Highway Traffic Act charges after a traffic incident on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:15 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a car driving slowly and in the middle of the road in the area of Bethune and Hunter streets.

Read more: Traffic complaints lead to drug-impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County: OPP

Police say that when the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver continued travelling at a slow speed into an oncoming lane. The vehicle also failed to stop at several stop signs before coming to a complete stop.

The officer determined the driver was impaired by drugs and also located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Johnathan Burton, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and the following Highway Traffic Act offences:

  • careless driving
  • driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit
  • failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle
  • failure to properly wear a seatbelt
  • failure to surrender an insurance card
  • driving a motor vehicle without a licence
  • disobeying a stop sign (two counts)
  • driving the wrong way on a divided highway (two counts)
  • using a plate not authorized for a vehicle
  • failing to stop when signalled or requested to do so by a police officer

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 15.

