Crime

Traffic complaints lead to drug-impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 9:21 am
Peterborough County OPP say traffic complaints led to two drug-impaired driving arrests this week. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say traffic complaints led to a pair of drug-impaired driving arrests this week.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a suspect impaired driver on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.

Police located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Jeffrey Bryer, 30, of Ottawa, was arrested and charged drug-impaired driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 29.

Also on Tuesday evening around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver on Centre Line in Selwyn Township, north of the city.

Police located the suspect vehicle on Chemong Road and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Jill Scrimshaw, 42, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid), using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8.

